Lindsey Vonn Lets It All Hang Out In See-Through Dress

Lindsey Vonn wasn’t shy about showing off her curves on Thursday night as she hit up Vanity Fair’s 2019 Best Dressed party during New York Fashion Week. The Daily Mail reports that the Olympic skier put her figure on full display in a daring dress.

In the photos from the event, Lindsey is seen posing in the two-piece gown, which left little to the imagination. Vonn’s ensemble boasted a black crop top with a turtleneck element. The athlete went completely naked under the top, which showed off her ample cleavage and gave her very little cover.

Vonn added a pair of high-waisted black panties to go underneath her matching see-through skirt, which showcased her long, lean legs and flat tummy. Lindsey completed the outfit with some black shoes.

The skier had her long, blond hair pulled up into a sleek top knot on top of her head and donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes and a dramatic eyeliner look. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark berry color on her lips to finish off her glam look.

Lindsey accessorized with very little jewelry, including a watch and her gorgeous emerald engagement ring recently gifted to her by her boyfriend, PK Subban.

After getting engaged to PK, Lindsey opened up to Vogue about then engagement and the special ring the NHL star presented her with.

“We never talked about it or looked at rings, but he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn’t change the ring at all,” Vonn gushed to the magazine.

People Magazine reports that Lindsey and PK have been dating since April of 2018. Rumors about their relationship began to swirl after Vonn was spotted watching Subban at a New Jersey Devils game. They later made their romance official by stepping out together on the cred carpet fro the CMT Music Awards.

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source told the magazine about the couple when they were in the early stages of their relationship.

In August, Lindsey announced that the couple had gotten engaged via social media.

“I said YES!!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man,” Lindsay Vonn wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, to which PK Subban joked that she would be stuck with him forever.