Dolly Castro Flaunts Killer Curves In Blue Booty Shorts And Sports Bra In The Gym

Dolly Castro’s insane physique is taking Instagram by storm yet again.

On Thursday, September 4, the Nicaraguan fitness model stunned her social media following with a sexy snap from the gym that brought some serious heat to her page. According to its geotag, the shot was captured at the Infinite Training Systems gym in California, where she has likely spent countless hours perfecting her figure, and showed off the results of her intense training schedule in a set of skintight workout gear that left very little to the imagination.

Dolly sent pulses racing in the coordinated neon blue ensemble that provided the perfect outline for her famous silhouette. The bombshell’s outfit consisted of a tight sports bra that proved to be hardly enough to contain her voluptuous bosom, as cleavage nearly spilled out from its deep scoop neckline.

On her lower half, the Instagram model sported a pair of tighter-than-skin booty shorts that fell accentuated her curvaceousness in all of the right ways. The fitness gear barely grazed passed the babe’s upper thigh, leaving her toned legs exposed while also outlining her famously curvy derriere that fans could get an even better look at through the reflection of the large mirror behind her. To show off her sculpted torso, Dolly teased her 6.2 million followers by tugging down the high-rise waistband of the workout shorts, exposing her chiseled abs that often make an appearance on her page.

Around her wrist, the beauty wore an Apple Watch with a light pink band, while also added a single statement ring for a bit of bling. Dolly had her brunette hair styled in loose waves, which cascaded down her back and shoulders. Her locks fell to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a stunning minimal makeup look that included a light pink lip, blush, and mascara to make her striking features pop.

Dolly’s Instagram following went absolutely insane for the sizzling new photo. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned more than 50,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Perfect babe,” one person wrote, while another said that the fitness model was “goals.”

Loading...

“Gym body on point Queen,” commented a third.

Dolly often shows off her incredible figure in more than just workout gear. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her posing by the pool in a strappy blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, driving her fans absolutely wild.