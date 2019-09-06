Kendall Jenner Spotted Holding Hands With Victoria’s Secret Model Joan Smalls In Sexy Snakeskin Pants At NYFW

Kendall Jenner’s girl squad vibe is alive and well. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been making headlines for hitting up the Big Apple – New York Fashion Week would definitely be missing something without the world’s highest-paid supermodel walking its runways. Kendall has had the paparazzi hot on her heels ever since she landed in New York City, with last night appearing to be proof that the 23-year-old will be chased just about everywhere.

As The Daily Mail reports today, Kendall was photographed heading to dinner at NYC’s famous Cipriani eatery. The newspaper reported the model to have been joining Chantel Jeffries and Karrueche Tran for a bite, although Kendall was photographed with the another face forming the party: Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls was Kendall’s arrival pal. The pair had put on a display of their friendship by holding hands.

Of course, an outing from Kendall Jenner isn’t going to come without a major style display. The brunette was showcasing her enviable and world-famous frame in a sexy pair of snakeskin pants, with gray, black, and white colors appearing to twinkle. The model paired her lowers with a trendy print tee, thong sandals, and a small black shoulder bag.

Joan was also looking stylish, although her strappy black minidress and chunky boots seemed to be going for a completely different vibe.

Kendall seems to have made headlines throughout this year. The early parts of 2019 saw the model’s fans excited over her relationship with NBA face Ben Simmons, although May saw the couple call it quits. Kendall then appeared to be enjoying the single life as she vacationed in the Mediterranean, with a high-profile trip to Mykonos, Greece making plenty of headlines.

Kendall didn’t appear to join 22-year-old sister Kylie Jenner on her megayacht birthday celebrations, but the Adidas spokesperson has had a vacation of her own: as Hello reports, Kendall jetted off to Jamaica with model and wife to Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin at the end of last month.

For many fans, Kendall’s status as a supermodel still comes linked to her status as a Kardashian-Jenner – the kick start to fame can often see fans wondering if Kendall had it easy by virtue of being a member of the world’s most famous family. Speaking to Vogue Australia, though, Kendall debunked the theory.