Wendy Williams Reveals What Her Response Would Be If She Was Asked To Be On ‘The Bachelorette’

Wendy Williams talks about what she really thinks about reality television dating shows.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have shown that it really is possible to find love in the most bizarre circumstances; when being followed around by a camera crew capturing every moment. Of course the process is almost always messy and drama-filled but it can certainly work. Television personality Wendy Williams, who split from her husband Kevin Hunter earlier this year, revealed what she really thinks about these types of shows. She also joked about what her answer would be if she was asked to star on The Bachelorette, according to People.

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Williams, who is now dating again after her messy split from her former husband. It was Hunter’s infidelity that eventually led to the couple’s split. While there had been rumors of cheating on his part for years, Williams never publicly confirmed them until recently. It wasn’t until the news broke that Hunter had welcomed a baby daughter with his mistress that she felt it was the final straw and called it quits.

She officially filed for divorce in April and also fired Hunter as the executive producer of her show, The Wendy Williams Show. His name was promptly removed from the credits and he was banned from set. However, Hunter has shown that he’s not going to go quietly and has demanded a large severance package from his former wife. He also got into a physical altercation with Kevin Hunter Jr., the son he shares with Williams.

In the meantime, Williams has been focusing on herself and has been dating around. As far as whether or not she’d ever consider finding love on television, the answer would likely be no.

“I think that’s juicy, because they also asked me to be the Bachelorette,” Williams joked while doing an interview on The View on Thursday.

When Whoopi Goldberg asked Williams how she would feel about finding love on national television, Williams admitted that she believes she’s above all that.

“It’d be a nice check, all that, Housewives and Bachelorette., but no, I’m not that girl. Look, I’ve got the purple chair, I worked all my life to have that. I can say whatever I want to dispel rumors or start mess or make you laugh. But thank you for the offers. No, I’m not doing that.”

Williams has been photographed going out and about with several different men in recent months but hasn’t publicly confirmed she’s in a committed relationship with any of them.