Fans Flip Out On Twitter Over Surprising Ozzy Osbourne & Post Malone Collaboration

Ozzy Osbourne is stealing the spotlight from rapper Post Malone with a surprising new collaboration off the hip-hop artist’s latest album Hollywood’s Bleeding.

One year after Malone’s breakthrough album Beerbongs and Bentleys, his latest outing features 17 tracks with 10 guest spots, including Da Baby on “Enemies,” Halsey and Future on “Die For Me,” Meek Mill and Lil Baby on “On The Road,” Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott on “Take What You Want” and SZA on “Staring At The Sun.”

It’s Malone’s unlikely collaboration with Osbourne that appears to be getting the most attention on the album and on Twitter. The song, where the two appear with Travis Scott, is a marriage of heavy metal and hip-hop, featuring Osbourne’s iconic voice in the refrain and Scott and Malone doing the heavy lifting vocally.

Bringing Hollywood’s Bleeding on the road, Malone will embark on The Runaway Tour beginning September 14. The North American run kicks off in Tacoma, WA and visits cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on November 20th at The Forum in Los Angeles.

CNN reported that Post Malone is continuing his attempt to bridge rap, rock, and metal. He first introduced the music world to his ideal fusion when he performed at this year’s Grammys with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and at the 2018 VMAs with Aerosmith.

Fans took to Twitter in droves to applaud the collaboration.

I didn't realize I needed autotuned Ozzy Osbourne in my life until @PostMalone told me that I did. — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) September 6, 2019

when you first hear Ozzy Osbourne on "Take What You Want" #HollywoodsBleeding pic.twitter.com/BxwY8KGJJI — Cole Cardenas (@cole_cardenas21) September 6, 2019

Malone, reported Loudwire, is giving recognition to rock in the mainstream music field when the top songs are dominated by hip-hop, rap and pop. Before becoming a major player in the hip-hop genre, Malone used to be in a metal band as a teen named Ashley’s Arrival. The publication also reported Malone auditioned to be the guitarist for the band Crown the Empire back in 2010 but didn’t get the job because his guitar string broke during the audition.

Osbourne appears to be on the mend after he was forced to postpone dates in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan in February of this year after he was hospitalized with pneumonia. He then had to postpone all his upcoming 2019 shows due to a subsequent fall.

NME reported that the rock icon’s canceled shows will be rescheduled starting from February 2020 and original tickets will be honored for the prior dates. Any festival appearances that were scheduled for 2019 will not be rescheduled.

Said the singer of his canceled dates in a post to Instagram, “Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”