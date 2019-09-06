Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Killer Legs In Lacy White Dress In Rare Photo With Her Sister

Nicole Scherzinger is flooring her Instagram fans with yet another sexy post.

As those who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, Nicole is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits. While she has stunned in bikinis in the past, the bombshell has proven time and time again that there’s no outfit that she doesn’t look incredible in. In the most recent photo that was shared with her legion of fans, Scherzinger gets sexy in a double-photo update.

The first image in the series of two,Scherzinger snaps a makeup-free selfie and looks absolutely stunning. The former Pussycat Dolls singer appears to the right in the image without a stitch of makeup. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight and smiles big for the camera. Next to her stands her sister, who also goes makeup-free in the post and wears her long, blonde locks down and straight. She looks casual in a black hooded sweatshirt.

The second photo in the deck shows Nicole and her sister posing with a lake just behind them. In the shot, the two ladies sit on a wooden ledge and put their heads together for the photo op. This photo gives fans a better view of Nicole’s sexy beach cover-up which is white and lacy. In the snapshot, her toned and tanned legs are on full display for the camera. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Nicole 50,000 likes in addition to 280-plus comments.

Many fans commented on the photo to gush over Nicole’s amazing figure while countless others applauded her for posting a photo with her sister. A few other fans had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Wow!!! You look so much better without make-up. Fresher and even younger!!!,” one follower commented.

“Lookin like a teenager!,” another chimed in with two flame emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” one more gushed with two heart-eye emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Nicole flaunted her killer figure in another laid back look. In a short clip that was shared for her legion of fans, Nicole gave fans a peak of her sporty side while wake surfing. In the clip, the songstress went makeup-free, wearing her long, dark locks down and wet. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot and she showed off her killer figure in a tiny pair of white bikini bottoms and a skintight life jacket.

That post garnered over 1,400 comments.