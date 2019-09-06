Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In Minimal Makeup In New Instagram Selfie

Anastasia Karanikolaou is back to work life in Los Angeles after an extremely busy and fun summer, but she is making sure to keep her fans posted on social media.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a stunning new selfie, in which she showcased her beautiful facial features in minimal makeup. Her face was absolutely glowing in the new snap, which showed her wearing only a touch of mascara to highlight her bright blue eyes, and a dab of clear lip gloss on her famous full lips. Stassie had her long blonde hair up in a sleek bun, and she donned a pair of large golden hoop earrings.

The model rocked a black top that highlighted her ample assets, as well as a leopard-print blazer on top. According to her caption, that was the outfit she chose for a day filled with meetings. She put on a rather serious, pouty expression for the camera as she posed in the car. Stassie tagged the fashion brand Missguided, which likely means that her ensemble is from her collaboration with the popular label.

The new photo was such a hit among her whopping 5.7 million Instagram followers that it racked up nearly 220,000 likes and almost 600 comments in around 12 hours. Many of her fans also took to the comment section to shower her with compliments, both regarding her stunning looks and her fashion style.

“Ur so beautiful. keep up the hard work. I’ll never stop supporting u and love u girl,” one person wrote, while another online user commented, “Literally so stunning omg.” However, some wished that she would sometimes switch up her signature sultry glance for her social media pictures, with one fan writing, “You can smile once.” One Instagram follower also suggested that she should do a makeup tutorial for Vogue.

Stassie also got some comments from her famous pals, including entrepreneur (and also Kylie’s close friend) Yris Palmer, who said, “Can you meet me cuz I miss you,” and social media influencer Starino, who wrote, “I’d meet you anywhere.”

The 22-year-old is slowly getting back to her normal routine after a booze and party-filled few months. She posted some clips from her return to the gym on her Instagram stories, admitting that she was struggling to get back on track.

“Started 10 min ago and already dying,” she captioned one of the clips. She was joined in her fitness session by her good friend Victoria Villarroel.