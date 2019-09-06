Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Spills Out Of Tiny String Bikini

Hilde Osland gave her fans plenty to drool about with latest her Instagram update. On Friday, the blond beauty gave her fans not one, but five photos in which she wore an itty-bitty gold bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the post, Osland stood on a sandy beach in Scarborough, Western Australia. She wore a gold metallic string bikini that shimmered in the sun. The bikini top was a classic triangle style what hardly contained her ample bosom. The top showed plenty of side boob and a little bit of underboob. The bottoms were a classic string style, revealing her perfect booty. Osland’s voluptuous chest, chiseled abs and round hips were on display in all but one of the photos. The beauty wore a face full of makeup with a coral color on her lips. Her long hair fell over her shoulders and her smooth, bronzed skin glowed in the setting sun.

The beauty struck several poses, giving her followers a good look at her physique. One snap showed Osland from the front. Another photo showed her from a side view, emphasizing her slim waistline. One shot captured her from behind, showing off her famous derrière. Another snap captured Osland’s full body, giving viewers a good look at her shapely legs.

Osland often likes to ask her fans to choose their favorite snap when she posts a series of photos. Friday was no different, and fans were torn trying to decide which shot they liked the best.

“ll pick…..all of them,” one fan joked.

“1 and 5. I’m dead,” quipped another.

“Oh my…. That color fits you perfectly!!!” one admirer wrote.

Olsand likes to keep her 1.4 million followers entertained. She posts a variety of snaps that show her wearing many kinds of outfits, but her bikini shots seem to be some of the most popular ones. Friday’s post garnered over 15,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Loading...

Many fans comment on the beauty’s bright blue eyes, which seem to pop in every photo she takes. One fan asked her if she did any kind of editing on her photos to make her eyes stand out. Osland said that while she did edit her snaps, she didn’t do anything specific to her eyes, adding that in Friday’s post, they looked “extra bright” since she was facing the sun. But it seems they always look stunning.

Fans can keep up with the beauty by following her Instagram account.