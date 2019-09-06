Selena Gomez Looks Smoking Hot In Tightest Ever Black Top & Yoga Pants On L.A. Dog Walk

Selena Gomez put her killer curves on display. The “Fetish” singer may not have opted to show much skin during her latest dog-walking outing, but the 26-year-old’s dark outfit wasn’t hiding her sizzling silhouette.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the singing sensation out and about in Los Angeles with dog Winnie. The star was looking fresh-faced and beautiful with what appeared to be very little effort. Then again, Selena is known for pulling off a sensational finish without the glam squad.

Selena was photographed wearing an all-black outfit. The star was rocking a loose pair of yoga pants, although the baggy material here was contrasted by ultra-tight fabrics from the singer’s top. Selena had selected a simple black, ribbed T-shirt, with a finish that might have been braless. The clingy upper was definitely an eye-catching one, although the toned-down look didn’t seem out to make a statement. Likewise low-frills were the singer’s hair and makeup. Selena appeared virtually void of cosmetics — fans may well have argued that Selena was rocking a completely bare face — with bedhead hair worn down, affording a slight rocker vibe to the star’s look. Selena accessorized her ensemble with circular-rimmed shades, a python handbag in brown, and simple sneakers.

As The Daily Mail reports, Selena recently hinted that she’ll be releasing some new music. The singer updated her social media from a studio while writing in a notebook just yesterday. Given that Gomez has been fairly reserved on Instagram in the past year, fans are likely talking over Selena making such a statement. The star took an extended and much-talked-about break from social media in 2018, although she returned with full force this year.

Selena’s Instagram does showcase snippets of her life, but it likewise serves as a reminder of her power status as a celebrity and brand ambassador. The star has been updating her account with promotions for the PUMA sportswear brand she fronts. Speaking to Elle about her presence on Instagram, Selena revealed her good intentions.

“I want to encourage women. I really would love to use my platform for good, and along the way have so much fun with movies and the music. I wouldn’t be able to do any of it if it weren’t for the people that supported me, and that kind of sounds like a cliché, but its true. So I think for me, I’ve always wanted to be a good example.”

