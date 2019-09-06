‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Ordered To Kill Ben, Kate Reunites With Vivian

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 6, reveal that there will be a huge amount of drama in Salem to carry over into the next week. Celebrating The Soaps reports that lives will hang in the balance as fans move toward the weekend.

Viewers will see Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) order his nephew Xander (Paul Telfer) to kill Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). As many fans already know, Ben is disliked by many in Salem due to the fact that he is a reformed serial killer, who took the lives of Serena Mason, Pagie Larsen, and Will Horton (Chandler Massey). However, Will was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s serum.

Meanwhile, Victor will believe that it is time to get rid of Ben, who is dating his granddaughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Before Victor’s biological son, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), passed away he asked his father to look over his daughter, and Victor believes that he can keep Ciara safe and sound by getting rid of her potentially dangerous boyfriend, Ben.

Xander will try to kill Ben, but it seems unlikely that he will succeed, as the reformed serial killer has become a huge favorite among DOOL fans who are loving his paring with Ciara.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben and Ciara team up to find evidence against Nicole.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/77oncpRxto — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will be in for the shock of her life when she comes face to face with Vivian Alamain (Robin Strasser). Kate will believe she’s seen a ghost as she knows she shot and killed Vivian last year. However, thanks to Dr. Rolf, Vivian was resurrected and is now alive and well after having returned to Salem to be with her son, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Of course, the two women will have a lot to say to one another, and it seems that Vivian could be out for blood as she sets her sights on getting revenge against Kate.

Elsewhere, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will offer Ciara a job at Titan. Although Ciara is a Kiriakis by blood she’s never shown any interest in working in the family business, and she’ll find it very suspicious that she’s being given the opportunity now.

What relationship advice would you give to these two lovebirds? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/xXTnbB2W6D — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 8, 2019

Back in Chicago, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will continue their epic reunion and embrace one another. They’ll be thrilled to see each other and have a lot to talk about, including where they stand romantically, especially since Eric has been dating Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), who is now pregnant with what could be Eric’s child.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.