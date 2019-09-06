Australian Model Shanina Shaik Ditches Pants In New Instagram Snap

Shanina Shaik is showing some skin on her Instagram account yet again, much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Friday, September 6, the Victoria’s Secret model hopped onto the social media platform to dazzle her followers with a new photo that brought some serious heat to her page. According to the babe’s Instagram Stories, the moment was captured during the filming of a new campaign that required her to ride a four wheeler — possibly for the upcoming opening of Nammos beach club in Dubai. In the seemingly candid snap, the beauty was caught with her back toward the camera strutting her way across the dirt road toward the vehicle, captivating her audience with a pants-less look that left very little to the imagination.

Shanina sent pulses racing in the sizzling shot that saw her ditching her pants to show off every inch of her sexy stems. The beauty wore nothing more than a white, blue, and red-checkered bodysuit that clung to her famous curves in all the right ways to provide the perfect outline of her hourglass silhouette. Along with showing off her toned legs, the cheeky piece left the babe’s booty exposed almost in its entirety, accentuating the peachy area with a scalloped hemline to make sure her 1.9 million followers didn’t miss the glimpse at one of her most famous assets. Shanina completed the look with a pair of daring white heels and a pair of sunglasses that she sat on top of her head.

Fans wanting more of the Australian bombshell’s steamy look didn’t need to look any farther than her Instagram Story. In one post shared to her story, Shanina was this time caught facing the camera to show off the front side of her look, and it certainly didn’t disappoint. Once again on display were the babe’s famous curves and endlessly long legs as well as an ample amount of cleavage underneath its plunging, zippered neckline that sent temperatures soaring even higher.

Shanina’s followers naturally went absolutely wild for the steamy shot of the model. The upload earned over 22,000 likes in just six hours since going live to Instagram, while the babe’s mega fans took their love to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another called Shanina a “goddess.”

Others simply expressed their admiration for the snap with emoji, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

If her Instagram account is any indication, Shanina seems to skip wearing pants whenever possible. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the beauty recently showed off her famous figure again in nothing but a Versace bodysuit — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.