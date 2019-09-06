Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong Raises More Than $750K For ‘Decimated’ Bahamas

Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong program has reached the impressive milestone of raising $750,000 for those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. The activist and former Real Housewives of New York City star shared the big news on Twitter on September 5 as she announced that the relief program has been receiving a seriously impressive $1000 every minute.
“Yesterday alone we had 2500 individual donations. We’re receiving $1000 donations a minute thanks to YOU! all in small donations,” Frankel told her 1.6 million followers on the social media site, adding that they would be hitting more than $750,000 that day.
“These operations will cost millions. It’s several hundred k/day. Today we have 4 planes going,” she added before encouraging her followers to watch her Instagram Stories posts for more information.
There, in several videos shot as she was a passenger in a car driving around the Big Apple, she told fans that she was back in New York for the day to take her 9-year-old daughter Brynn to her first day of school but would be heading back to the Bahamas to continued her important work on September 6.
She also shared how she was organizing search and rescue missions and getting into the “bare bones” of helping those affected by the hurricane, which includes bringing people home who have urgent medical issues and are in need of care. “It’s the worst disaster we’ve ever seen. It’s decimated,” she added.
#THISISACRISIS – these photos were taken earlier today from our first plane mission to Abacos. Thank you all for your generous donations of funds and relief. This is a massive undertaking and we are in the air, on the ground, and planning our barges to help those in need during this devastation. Thanks to you we have raised 500K + and counting and EVERY PENNY ???? goes to the relief effort. . Watch my story for minute to minute details! . Our second plane, loaded with former Navy Seals, is preparing to go to Treasure Cay, one of the hardest hit areas. We are bringing generators and aid for the current critical needs at this juncture. We are addressing medical needs, basic life preservation, and search and rescue all from our relief warehouse on the ground. THANK YOU for your support – please continue to donate at the link in my bio to help these efforts alleviate the immense suffering caused by #HurricaneDorian.
Frankel then wrapped up the videos uploaded to her Instagram Stories this week by adding that she and all those in need are “so grateful” for all of the donations as she encouraged people to keep on giving whatever they could.
Bethenny also continued her pleas for donations on her Twitter account, writing in a message posted to the social media site on September 6, “As I’ve posted since Monday, the devastation of #Dorian is imcomprehensible& catastrophic.”
Gearing up for our first #BStrong missions to provide aide in response to #HurricaneDorian. We will be providing crucial supplies, immediate medical support, and helping to evacuate those who weren’t able to leave their homes before the storm. #thisisacrisis . The damage is incomprehensible, and thanks to you, our warehouse is filling up and we are working to send 2k lbs of relief to Sandy Point in South Abacos, Florida tomorrow. . Please donate. This is not the boy(or skinnygirl) who cried wolf, this is a wolf. This damage is worse than what I witnessed in Puerto Rico from #HurricaneMaria. . I am here to come and help get these efforts rolling, and am thankful that we will be on the ground to continue this important work. We couldn’t do this without your generous donations, so THANK YOU for your help! ???? goes to the relief effort. No administrative costs. No salaries. I pay! . To join our efforts by donating, please click the link in my bio. GO to my story to see exactly where your money is going minute to minute. We are at 350k raised as of this am. We are raising fast because of YOU!
“It’s way worse than what we saw in PR. I’ll keep updating you & we have multiple missions: air, land & water,” she continued in her post. “Now is when the info gets clarified & critical care administered. #bstrong.”
As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bethenny announced her plans to help the Bahamas in the wake of the natural disaster earlier this week. The reality star and businesswoman confirmed that she would be heading to the destination to do humanitarian work and deliver much needed supplies.
Frankel previously sprung into action to help the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with Glamour reporting that she raised more than $1 million for those in need. Prior to that, the star headed to Mexico in 2017 to help earthquake survivors.
Her latest important efforts to help the people of the Bahamas come shortly after the hit the headlines for quitting Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City.