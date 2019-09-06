Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong Raises More Than $750K For ‘Decimated’ Bahamas

Bethenny's doing all she can for the people of the Bahamas.

Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong program has reached the impressive milestone of raising $750,000 for those in the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. The activist and former Real Housewives of New York City star shared the big news on Twitter on September 5 as she announced that the relief program has been receiving a seriously impressive $1,000 every minute.

“Yesterday alone we had 2500 individual donations. We’re receiving $1000 donations a minute thanks to YOU! all in small donations,” Frankel told her 1.6 million followers on the social media site, adding that they would be hitting more than $750,000 that day.

“These operations will cost millions. It’s several hundred k/day. Today we have 4 planes going,” she added before encouraging her followers to watch her Instagram Stories posts for more information.

There, in several videos shot as she rode in a car around the Big Apple, she told fans that she was back in New York for the day to take her 9-year-old daughter Brynn to her first day of school but would be heading back to the Bahamas to continued her important work on September 6.

She also shared how she was organizing search and rescue missions and getting into the “bare bones” of helping those affected by the hurricane, which includes bringing people home who have urgent medical issues and are in need of care.

“It’s the worst disaster we’ve ever seen. It’s decimated,” she added.

Bethenny then wrapped up the videos uploaded to her Instagram Stories this week by adding that she and all those in need are “so grateful” for all of the donations as she encouraged people to keep on giving whatever they could.

Bethenny also continued her pleas for donations on her Twitter account, writing in a message posted to the social media site on September 6, “As I’ve posted since Monday, the devastation of #Dorian is imcomprehensible & catastrophic.”

“It’s way worse than what we saw in PR. I’ll keep updating you & we have multiple missions: air, land & water,” she continued in her post. “Now is when the info gets clarified & critical care administered. #bstrong.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bethenny announced her plans to help the Bahamas in the wake of the natural disaster earlier this week. The reality star and businesswoman confirmed that she would be heading to the destination to do humanitarian work and deliver much needed supplies.

Bethenny previously sprung into action to help the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with Glamour reporting that she raised more than $1 million for those in need. Prior to that, the star headed to Mexico in 2017 to help earthquake survivors.

Her latest important efforts to help the people of the Bahamas come shortly after she hit the headlines for quitting Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City.