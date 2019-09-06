German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Flaunts Her Fabulous Figure In Tiny Bikini

German social media starlet Pia Muehlenbeck is shaking things up on Instagram once again with a sexy bikini shot. This latest snap is already a big hit with her followers and it looks as if people are practically falling over themselves to show their love for this sultry look.

Pia’s new Instagram post shows her in a cheetah-print bikini that fans have seen her wear before. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Pia’s previous photo featuring this bikini showed her on a deck near the ocean.

The photo that Pia shared nearly a month ago was taken from an angle that showcased Pia’s curvy booty. Now, this new one gives fans a glimpse from the front and as always, she looks absolutely stunning.

In this case, Pia is standing in a bedroom while wearing the cheetah-print bikini. The setting is gorgeous, with a white canopy and white bedding setting the stage behind her along with a peek of some gorgeous, dark woodwork to contrast the white linens.

Pia is standing facing the camera in this case, tugging slightly at the waistband of her bikini bottoms. Pia has her caramel-colored hair swept partly over her face in gorgeous curls that cascade over her shoulders.

The bandeau top gives Pia the chance to flaunt a bit of cleavage, and the bottoms sit high on her hips to showcase her curves. Of course, fans certainly cannot miss Pia’s insane abs in this photo.

Pia keeps the rest of her look pretty simple. She chooses a pink lip gloss and a bronze makeup palette, and she appears to go accessory-free other than wearing her wedding ring.

Pia has grown her Instagram page to an impressive 2 million followers and more than 16,000 of them showed their love for this sizzling-hot bikini look within the first few hours on Pia’s page.

Loading...

Fans of Pia’s may recognize that this bikini was one from her own line named Slinkii. However, Pia and her husband Kane recently revealed via their YouTube channel that they were clearing everything out that they currently have available via their Slinkii site.

Kane and Pia were rather cryptic, but they said that they are developing something entirely new for the brand. They wouldn’t reveal exactly what new products will eventually come to the site, but they are clearly quite excited about what they have in the works.

The past year of Pia’s life has certainly been a whirlwind. She got married to Kane, is working on transitioning her fashion line to something new, and has been keeping busy growing her brand. Based on this latest bikini photo, though, it seems clear that the social media personality is loving her life and she looks radiant, gorgeous, and excited about what’s on the way.