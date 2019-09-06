A$AP Rocky’s Swedish Lawyer Shot In Apparent Ambush

There is a new tragic chapter adjacent to the Swedish legal situation of rapper A$AP Rocky. His first lawyer in Stockholm, Sweden, has been shot, reportedly by someone who targeted him. Law enforcement officials say arrests have already been made.

Forbes is reporting that prominent Swedish lawyer Henrik Olssen Lilja was shot in the head and chest as he left his home. Witnesses report that they saw a person they believe was a man wrestle Lilja in a stairwell in Stockholm before he was shot. He reportedly used a neighbor’s phone to call the police.

Emergency services responded to the shooting at 8:59 a.m. local time, and a spokeswoman for the Swedish Bar Association confirmed to Forbes that the victim of the shooting is indeed Lilja.

On its website, The Swedish Police Authority confirmed that arrests have already been made in this attack.

“The police have arrested several people for questioning. The investigation is at an intense stage and the police are working on several different fronts to make progress.”

One of the people arrested by police is a woman, also a lawyer in Stockholm, who had previously been banned from contacting Lilja.

It is unclear if the shooting is connected to the lawyer’s work, but Lilja has represented high profile clients in addition to A$AP Rocky, including one of China’s most wanted fugitives, Qiao Jianjun.

JUST IN: ASAP Rocky releases first song since Sweden arrest ????https://t.co/3DUAAI1XCP — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 28, 2019

According to TMZ, Lilja was the first lawyer to represent the American rapper after his arrest while on tour in Sweden. He was replaced before the trial for A$AP Rocky commenced.

The Inquisitr revealed that the arrest of A$AP Rocky received even more attention when President Donald Trump spoke out on the rapper’s behalf, requesting the bail be given in the matter while awaiting trial.

But things then took a strange turn when pop singer Justin Bieber gave a public statement aimed at the president, referencing children being held in custody at the United States southern border.

“I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

Trump had actively taken on the plight of A$AP Rocky after receiving a lot of pushback over his alleged attacks on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and other members of “The Squad,” whom he supposedly told to go back to where they came from.

Many thought that the president “overcorrected” by making his efforts to help the rapper under arrest in Sweden and sharing his thoughts on Twitter.