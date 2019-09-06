Meghan Markle Makes A Surprise Solo Trip To New York City For This Reason

Meghan Markle stunned royal watchers when she reportedly left husband Prince Harry and son Archie behind at the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home to take a solo trip to New York City this weekend in support of this very special person.

Markle traveled across the pond to cheer on her best pal Serena Williams at the US Open final, held at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, New York.

People Magazine reported that the Duchess of Sussex boarded a commercial flight from London on Friday morning and headed to New York for the quick trip in support of her longtime friend. The last trip Markle made to the city was in February for her luxe, celeb-studded baby shower at The Mark Hotel that Williams hosted for the first-time mom-to-be.

“It is a last-minute trip,” a source told The Times of Markle’s venture to New York. “Excited to support her friend, and then come back.” The Duchess is, per The Times article, understood to be flying by herself, and without any staff, although she is expected to be accompanied by her security.

Markle last attended Williams’ match in July when the Duchess and some of her friends watched the tennis legend compete in the Wimbledon championships.

The two pals have been close since Markle and Williams met for the first time at the 2010 Super Bowl. Williams and her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, also attended Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May of 2018.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Markle will have a busy week ahead once she returns from her quick trip abroad as her capsule collection she designed alongside pal Misha Nonoo will debut at Smart Works in London. The collection which will consist of workwear for women will debut on September 12.

The collection for Smart Works will include, according to Fox News, a shirt, trousers, a blazer, a dress, and a bag. The line will include “workwear” pieces that will be available for “at least two weeks” after the September 12 launch date, reported the news website. The Duchess of Sussex was named a patron of Smart Works by Queen Elizabeth in January of this year.

Markle recently guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, where she used her voice to feature women whom she believed were “Forces for Change.” Some of these powerful and iconic women included Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Selma Hayek, Yara Shahidi, and Christy Turlington.

The cover of the publication featured 15 world-leading women whom the duchess believes to be reshaping public life for global good. They were personally chosen by The Duchess of Sussex, and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.