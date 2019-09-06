Andrew Glennon Wants ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Medicated, Confirms They Will Never Get Back Together

Andrew Glennon believes Amber Portwood needs help.

Andrew Glennon is totally done with his relationship with Amber Portwood.

Earlier this week, after watching Portwood’s segment on the Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion special, Glennon took to his Instagram page, where he told his fans and followers that Portwood should be medicated before confirming that he will never, ever get back together with the mother of two.

“If it were the other way around, I would take my medication,” he said, according to a September 5 report from In Touch Weekly magazine.

As Teen Mom OG fans have likely heard, Portwood was arrested in early July after an alleged domestic violence incident between the two of them, during which she was accused of going after Glennon with a machete as he held their young son James. While Portwood has since denied doing any such thing, Glennon believes she has some major apologizing to do.

“I’d also be on my knees begging for my family back and doing everything in my power to seek professional help so it would never happen to those I love ever again,” he wrote.

Following his comments, one fan wrote back to Glennon, telling the reality star that they liked to see him and Portwood together. In response, Glennon said he “liked” them as a couple as well but would never allow himself to endure the abuse he allegedly faced during their two-year romance.

“I will never enter that abuse again, and I will always pray she get the help and health she needs,” he shared.

Also on Instagram, Glennon reacted to Portwood’s recent suggestion that he had quickly moved on from their relationship with another woman by saying that his ex-girlfriend “says a lot of things.”

Then, when someone else commented that they were hoping to soon see this supposed new lady, Glennon told the fan to let him know “when you find her.”

Portwood and Glennon began dating over two years ago after meeting on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where he was working behind the scenes and she was attempting to reconcile with her former fiancé, Matt Baier, who fans saw on past seasons of Teen Mom OG. One year later, their first child, son James, arrived.

Portwood is also mom to 10-year-old Leah, who she shares with former boyfriend Gary Shirley.

A new season of Teen Mom OG is expected to go into production by the end of this year.