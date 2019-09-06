Victoria’s Secret’s Shanina Shaik Stuns In Plunging Swimsuit On A Yacht

Shanina wowed in a strapless swimsuit during a new swimwear shoot on a yacht in Greece.

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik is showing off her fit and toned model body in a strapless swimsuit for a new swimwear shoot. The gorgeous star, who’s modeled for big name brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Macy’s, and Tom Ford, had jaws on the floor as she flashed some serious skin while working on a yacht.

Shanina could be seen rocking a dark skintight one-piece as she struck some poses on the water while sailing around sunny Mykonos, Greece, in new photos by The Daily Mail. The 28-year-old supermodel proved exactly why she’s one of the most in-demand models in the world as one photo showed her slicking her dark hair back while wowing in her plunging black bathing suit look.

Shanina paired the swimsuit look, which featured an extra cut-out around the chest to show even more skin, with a pair of gold hoop earrings and bracelets on both wrists as she showed of her modeling skills for the camera on September 5.

Other snaps showed her posing for the photographer with one arm up in the air. She was also spotted back on dry land with a large cover-up draped over her arm and her long hair slicked back into a ponytail.

But it seems as though the star won’t be staying in Greece for too long.

Shortly after the candid photos of the star posing on a yacht hit the web, Shanina took to Instagram on September 6 to reveal to her almost 2 million followers that she was about to cross the Atlantic and was heading to New York City.

The model posted a stunning photo of herself walking along some rocky ground in a pair of white heels and a white bodysuit. She told the Big Apple in the caption that she would see it “soon” and had been doing a whole lot of practicing when it comes to walking in high heels.

As for how Shanina stays in such amazing shape year round so she can hop into her bathing suit at any time, the supermodel has spoken candidly in the past about all the hard work that goes into her uber-fit body.

The star – who’s certainly no stranger to stripping down to her bikini – admitted in a past interview with Women’s Health that she actually works out four to five days a week.

“For about an hour and a half – either with my trainer Justin Gelband or, my local gym, the Dog Pound, in New York. I mix it up – either with pilates-type moves or high intensity cardio like skipping or cycling,” Shanina said of her go-to exercises.

Shanina added, “I do a lot of stretching and toning moves using small weights with higher reps to achieve that long lean look.”

She also credits yoga for her toned figure, adding, “It gives me an inner peace. My favourite studio is Y7 Yoga in New York – they play hip hop music and it’s candlelit, so you don’t have to stare at yourself in the mirror if you’re having one of those days where you don’t like bits of you.”