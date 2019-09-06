Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed: Gigi & Bella Hadid, Zendaya, Rami Malek And Many More

The 2019 Vanity Fair Best-Dressed list is filled with famous faces, and they sure deserve their spot there.

Some of the people featured on the coveted list were not surprising, including fashion icon Rihanna and Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt, while others made their debut due to their unconventional style. Others proved that fashion sense runs in the family, such as supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, as well as Lisa Bonet and her absurdly cool daughter Zoe Kravitz.

The list was split up in different sections, including: The Virtuosos, The Classics, The Originals, The Pros, and The Ensembles. The first section featured fashion designer Marc Jacobs, actress Diane Keaton, Zoe Kravitz, Toronto Rappers player Serge Ibaka, singer/diva Celine Dion, and actors Jeremy O. Harris, Rami Malek, and Pryianka Chopra.

Euphoria star and Instagram fashion icon Zendaya was also featured, with the magazine stating she “blows the roof off of how we imagine young stars dress. You sense she is in complete control of her image.”

The Classics included names like Chloe Sevigny, Gemma Chan, Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, Pamela Joyner, singer Frank Ocean, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, and Elle Fanning, among others. In regards to Jennifer Lopez’s style, Vanity Fair said the star has proven throughout the years that “sex appeal is not the enemy of chic.”

As for The Originals, actor and rule-bending human Billy Porter described himself as a “Renaissance b****!” He was featured alongside other fashion risk-takers such as rapper Tyler, The Creator, designer B. Akerlund, singer Harry Styles, writer and actress Lena Waithe, among others.

2019 Best-Dressed List committee member Duro Olowu said of Solange Knowles’ fashion style: “She understands and explores [it] as a radical art of presentation.”

The Pros section was all about people who have been owning their style and setting trends for as long as they have been on the spotlight. Alara boutique Reni Folawiyo, fashion designer Haider Ackermann, Comme des Garçons creative director Rei Kawakubo, and Brunello Cucinelli were all featured, but the main star was, of course, RiRi.

According to the publication, “Few celebs look as chic in rolled-out-of-bed sweats as they do in red-carpet gowns. Cools simply become cool when they’re on Rihanna.”

The Ensembles section showcased the best and most stylish groups walking this Earth, from supermodel pair Gigi & Bella Hadid to Korean boy band BTS, couples Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, and power duos George and Amal Clooney and Victoria and David Beckham.

You can check out the full list here.