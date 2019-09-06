Mila Kunis Knocks The Paparazzi Dead In Ripped Boyfriend Jeans & Zero Makeup

Mila Kunis doesn’t need much to turn heads. The Family Guy actress now comes with somewhat of a reputation for being Hollywood’s unofficial no-makeup queen, with the 36-year-old’s latest paparazzi photos appearing to be proof.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the actress out and about in Los Angeles, California on Thursday. Mila was reported to have visited Alfred coffee shop – the star was photographed carrying a black-and-white takeout bag from the dining joint. Style-wise, it looked like Mila had nailed summer chic. The brunette was snapped rocking a ripped pair of light jeans with a boyfriend cut – a just-above-the-ankle finish here seemed perfect for showcasing a pair of white Converse sneakers. Mila had paired her jeans with a bit of a nautical theme from a striped tank top in navy and white shades, with a small knotted detail at the waist adding feminine flourishes.

Mila was spotted in dark shades, but the actress wasn’t hiding her naturally beautiful face. The star appeared fully makeup-free, with her attractive features clearly visible. Likewise fuss-free was Mila’s long brown hair and what appeared to be nothing in the way of accessories.

As The Daily Mail reports, the television and movies face was spotted alone – Mila is married to actor Ashton Kutcher. Together, the couple shares two children, with semi-regular outings showing their low-key family life. Just recently, Mila was spotted grabbing a coffee with daughter Wyatt.

Mila Kunis flaunts a makeup-free glow as she takes four-year-old daughter Wyatt for a coffee run in Beverly Hills https://t.co/RfMX4sKp0b — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 31, 2019

Mila’s natural beauty has always been a talking point for her fans. The Ukrainian-born actress might top beauty lists, but she doesn’t top the list of celebrities known for filling their bathroom cabinets with cosmetics. Mila aired her thoughts to Glamour – with a little reminder that the actress comes with a giant personality.

“Fine! I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s not something that I associate with myself. I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s ­beautiful. I’m just not that person. So to go to a shoot and have my makeup artist put on face cream and send me off to do a photo, I was like, “Well, this makes life easy.” And you’re still protected. Nobody’s there to make you look bad. Do you watch Game of Thrones?”

The celebrity world’s fresh-faced stars tend to come as a small percentage of the overall industry, but they do also include the likes of actresses Angelina Jolie and Kaley Cuoco, plus singer and actress Hilary Duff.