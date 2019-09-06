Amber Portwood Slammed By Ex Andrew Glennon On Instagram For Standing Up Son To Attend ‘Teen Mom’ Reunion

Amber Portwood's ex went on a rant against her after watching her reunion interview.

Amber Portwood is under fire.

Over two months after her relationship with Andrew Glennon came to abrupt end following a heated dispute at the home they once shared in Indiana, the Teen Mom OG star has been accused of ditching her son, 1-year-old James, and of spewing hate during her interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Following the airing of the Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion earlier this week, Glennon took to his Instagram page, where he dissed Portwood for taking pride in her “hate-fueled” interview with Dr. Pinsky and said she “stood James up” to film the special.

“I pray one day she gets the help she needs and finds her own happiness in life,” Glennon wrote, according to a report shared by In Touch Weekly magazine on September 5.

Glennon then went on to slam MTV for failing to be fair and allowing him to have his own interview with Dr. Pinsky. According to Glennon, he has plenty to say and would love to be given a platform to talk about the abuse he allegedly endured for more than a year.

“[Or] should I just keep it locked up inside?” he continued. “The support that people give helps me through each day. They remind me of all that is good and right in the world. So yes, [talking about it online] does help my situation.”

Portwood and Glennon went public with their romance in August 2017, just a short time after meeting one another on the set of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp, where the mother of two was attempting to mend her past relationship with former fiancé Matt Baier.

Shortly after making their relationship Instagram official, Portwood and Glennon made things red carpet official at the MTV Video Music Awards. The following month, in September 2017, during a romantic getaway in Hawaii, Portwood learned she was pregnant with their son.

At the time Portwood learned of her pregnancy, she and Glennon were filming scenes for Teen Mom OG. Throughout their reality run together, they appeared to be a great match. While they did go through a series of ups and downs on the show, as many have, tons of viewers believed they would one day tie the knot.

At the end of July, weeks after Portwood was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, Us Weekly magazine revealed she and Glennon were talking marriage prior to their split and had even considered a destination wedding.