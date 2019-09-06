‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Nearly Spills Out Of Her Top While Golfing

One of golf’s main tenants is to keep one’s eye on the ball. However, that might be difficult when self-described “OG Insta Golf Girl” Paige Spiranac is around. In a recent Instagram upload taken from the tee, the blonde beauty showcased enough cleavage to distract even the most avid of golfers.

Paige first honed her sport while at the University of Arizona and later San Diego State University after she transferred sophomore year. In her senior year, her team won the Mountain West Conference Championship, a first for the university. Since graduation, the 26-year-old has played in the Colorado Women’s Open and won at the Scottsdale’s Orange Tree Country Club on the Cactus Tour.

However, though Paige is a professional golfer, she is also a social media sensation, with nearly two million followers who love her sizzling golf pics. Paige’s most recent upload is a video of herself hitting at the tee of a golf course on the island of Kaui in Hawaii. Wearing a white hat and a very teeny and low cut black dress, Paige nearly spills out of her ensemble when readying herself for the hit.

When after hitting the ball, the camera pans out to show the incredible view from the golf course, from palm trees to stunning cliffs overlooking the Pacific.

The upload was played nearly 300,000 times and won over 650 comments.

“What a view, golf course looks good as well,” joked a fan.

“Bold and beautiful,” commented another.

“Perfect place and perfect woman,” concluded a third.

Though Paige mainly posts clips of herself swinging her clubs — in various revealing outfits, of course — she is not immune from the occasional bikini pic. One particular fan favorite was one that the blonde beauty took while still in Kaui.

In the picture, Paige wears a classic black bikini. The top is a traditional triangle string cut, and seems slightly too small as the golf pro seems almost ready to burst out. Her bikini bottoms feature a fashionable high strap, which show off her long and toned legs.

Paige finished off the look with a hat to protect herself from the sun. In the background is a lush tree, sandy beach, and sparkling ocean.

The photo earned nearly 150,000 likes and over 3,100 comments.

“There’s no words [for] this photo,” admitted a fan, with two hang loose emoji signs.

“What a knockout beauty!” added another follower, with a heart-eye emoji.

“I’m in love,” declared a third.