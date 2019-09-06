Kendall Jenner Admits She Avoided Meeting Brad Pitt Because She Was ‘Too Nervous’

Kendall Jenner may be one of the most famous people in the world, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get star-struck every once in a while.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat with her pal on September 5, and she revealed something quite unexpected. As reported by Hollywood Life, Kendall admitted that she purposefully sneaked out of Kanye West’s last Sunday Services so she wouldn’t have to meet one specific person: Brad Pitt!

However, it wasn’t because she didn’t want to meet him, but because she was “too nervous” as she is a massive fan of the Hollywood hunk. Talking about the time Brad showed up to her brother-in-law’s star-studded Sunday Services, where he posed for pictures with the KarJenner clan and other fans, the 23-year-old admitted that she had to duck out earlier because she couldn’t handle meeting her idol.

“He was there. I think he’s been a couple times, but that was the first time that I was there when he was there. And, I literally left early. I like couldn’t even,” she told the late night host, adding that she recently saw Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, featuring the 55-year-old and Leonardo DiCaprio, which contributed to her anxiety feelings.

“I just saw Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and it was so good and he just gets better with age so I was like ‘I gotta go.’ Isn’t there a saying ‘don’t ever meet your superheroes?’ I don’t know. I just love him so much I’m going to leave it at that. I get nervous,” she explained.

Fortunately, the model did not seem to be nervous during her appearance on The Tonight Show, as she has done it before several times. Kendall was relaxed and chatty throughout the occasion, and she made sure to turn heads in a stylish long dress with a yellow and black leopard-print pattern.

Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

The ensemble also featured gold chain straps, and she paired it with some classic black heeled sandals. She flaunted her supermodel legs through the massive dress slit, and her long raven locks cascaded down her back and shoulders in a slightly wavy style. Kendall kept her makeup game rather subtle, so that her gorgeous facial features could just naturally shine.

The friendly duo also got up to perform some classic cheerleading moves, and they later played a hilarious drinking game called “Pour It Out.”