‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino’s Life After Jail Will Include 500 Hours Of Community Service

As Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino’s last days as a federal inmate in prison are coming to a close, Radar Online revealed what his future might entail as he wraps up his time at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York State.

Sorrentino began serving his sentence in January of this year after being convicted of filing falsified tax returns on nearly $9 million. Sorrentino will also serve two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and pay a $10,000 fine.

His brother Marc Sorrentino was also charged with similar crimes and will serve two years in prison.

According to the Receiving and Discharge Manual obtained from the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons and used by Radar Online as their source material, there are several steps Sorrentino must take in order to be released from jail.

Before being discharged from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution, Sorrentino will have to be positively identified by not only a photo comparison but also via questioning. He will be asked his name, date of birth, register number, questions pertaining to sentencing data, family background, information from his pre-sentencing report and other important information, stated the manual per the Radar report.

The Jersey Shore star will then be given clothing for the type of weather that will be in effect the day of his release. The Radar story then reported that Sorrentino will be identified once again and only then will his release paperwork be signed.

Sorrentino’s release date is expected to be Friday, September 12 during normal business hours. The reality star’s wife of nine months, Lauren Sorrentino, will likely be there to pick up her husband on the day of his release.

Upon returning home to the couple’s New Jersey home, Sorrentino will then have to readjust to life outside of his prison routine. Lauren will likely work alongside her husband, as she did during his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, to help make his transition as easy as possible.

Fans of the show know that the reality star loves to eat and it is likely that Lauren Sorrentino will have her home filled with the treats that her husband may not have been able to enjoy in prison, such as Funfetti Cake and real Italian food.

Loading...

Mike Sorrentino appeared alongside his wife and pals Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The show featured Sorrentino’s epic wedding to Lauren in a two-part episode.

During the September 5 episode, DelVecchio and Guadagnino visited their pal of 10 years at the facility.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.