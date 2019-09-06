Meghan Trainor Flaunts Curves In Revealing Look With Visible Spanx

Pop star Meghan Trainor recently shared an Instagram update that had her 10.3 million Instagram followers drooling.

The blonde bombshell attended an event, and was feeling herself so much in her look that she opted to share a quadruple Instagram update. In the first snap in the series, Trainor walked through a stunning arch surrounded by greenery and flowers. Her blonde locks were down and super sleek, and she had on a pair of black running shoes. Her look was an athletic-inspired mini dress that had a huge slit down one side which showcased her buxom curves. Trainor wore a pair of Spanx under the outfit, as she clarified in the caption of the post, and they were peeking out from under the revealing dress.

In the second shot in the series, Trainor decided to amp up the seduction even more and posed with her legs spread wide. One of her legs was on full display, from the ankle to the top of her thigh, and she served up a majorly sassy gaze. She had one hand placed on her thigh as she posed under the arch in the garden.

The third and fourth shots in the series featured Trainor leaning against a white railing in more casual poses. The pop star’s Spanx were on full display in the looks, peeking out from the side of her unzipped dress. From the side, the zipper was visible, and it reached from the hem of the dress to the armpit of the garment. The look could easily be made a bit more full coverage if left unzipped, but Trainor wanted to display her curvaceous legs.

Trainor’s fans absolutely loved the sexy vibe of the look, and the post received over 206,000 likes within just 10 hours, including a like from fellow pop star Nicole Scherzinger. Trainor made sure to tag all of her glam squad in the caption of the post, and told her fans exactly where her look came from, who was responsible for her styling, and much more.

Her followers couldn’t get over the look, and told her so in the comments section.

“U betta serve that thigh!” one follower said.

Another fan said “tell Daryl sharing is caring,” in reference to Trainor’s new husband, actor Daryl Sabara.

“I literally love you,” another fan stated.

Trainor recently released a new song, “With You,” which she collaborated with Kaskade on. On August 20, the pop star shared a video on Instagram in which she challenged her friends to learn the choreography from the video and show it off.