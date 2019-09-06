Irina Shayk Is A Beauty To Behold As She Goes Completely Nude For New Calvin Klein Campaign

Irina Shayk took to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday to release a short video clip of her recent Calvin Klein photo shoot for a new line of handbags. The various snaps from the campaign feature the Russian model in different outfits and positions, including several poses in which she goes completely nude.

Throughout the short video, the model poses on a chair against a bare backdrop while donning handbags from the brand’s campaign Unlocked in #MyCalvins. She starts off dressed in a long, black overcoat as she poses bent over at the middle with just her bare legs and the black purse on display. She has her brown tresses slicked back into a low bun and wears a full face of makeup, including thick black winged eyeliner and mascara and nude, shiny lips. The 33-year-old accessorizes with large silver hoop earrings.

As the video cuts to other outfits and poses, the model’s followers are teased with her nude body as she artfully covers her more sensitive areas with her arms, hands, and the handbag. At one point, the model poses with her legs bent up on the chair, flaunting the curves of her figure and teasing viewers with a glimpse of side boob.

Another shot features Irina in a dark gray strapless dress that includes long-sleeves and a collar around the chest. She dons a black feathery boa around her shoulders.

Finally, the last provocative clip of the model features her topless, dressed in just a pair of high-waisted fishnet stockings that show off her elongated legs and tiny, toned abdomen. She shoots a sultry gaze towards the camera as she switches through various sexy positions.

In the caption of the video clip, the model announces the campaign, including a lock and black heart emoji. Her 12.6 million followers had only compliments to leave in the comments section of the video, calling her “gorgeous,” a “goddess,” and “on fire.”

“You are the most gorgeous woman in the world,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This is pure magic,” another follower commented.

“Irina, I never cease to admire your beauty,” one other adoring fan chimed in.

Earlier this summer, it was revealed the model and actor Bradley Cooper had split up after four years together, according to The Daily Mail. The two share a daughter, named Lea, and have been sharing custody of her since the split. A source told People that the two parents want to continue spending time as a family for the sake of their daughter.