‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly Moves On After Jen Harley Split

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has moved on after apparently splitting from his longtime girlfriend and mother of his daughter Ariana Sky, Jen Harley reported People Magazine.

The entertainment news publication reported that the reality star had split from Harley, who reportedly moved out of the home the couple shared with their daughter in Las Vegas.

Magro, who completed a substance abuse program in a rehabilitation center earlier this year, is trying to focus on his own well-being as well as that of his daughter, reported a source to People. As for the Jersey Shore star and Harley? “They’re broken up. She’s moved out of the house,” the same source said of Harley.

Fans found out, as they always do when something is amiss between Magro and Harley, via the couple’s social media accounts.

Harley alleged on her Instagram Story that Magro had been seen with other women over this past weekend, including alongside her comments photos of the reality star with both a blonde and brunette beauty. She also posted a photo of a quote about addiction, which reads, “Addiction not only hurts the addict. It hurts the family, kids, friends and the people who try to help them.”

During the show’s latest episode, which aired on September 5, it appeared that Magro and Harley were getting along, with Harley alleging that Magro had changed since going to rehab and that in turn, changed her overall attitude towards their relationship as well.

Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Magro’s castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, spoke at length to Harley about helping a recovering addict, explaining that those who suffer from addiction need to take one day at a time to learn how to life live without the substances they once relied on. She also told Harley that she would answer any questions she had and that she could call her at any time for help if needed.

But cracks were showing once again in the veneer of the couple’s relationship in the episode as Magro told Jenni Farley, Lauren Sorrentino, and Angelina Pivarnick that he wanted to move out of Las Vegas and live in California with his family. In turn, Harley said she instead would rather live in Florida with a home that had a dock and a boat.

It was also shown on the series that during the preparations for their daughter Ariana’s first birthday party, Harley was looking to have a bar during the event while her still-in-recovery partner didn’t think it was a good idea.

Harley claimed on her Instagram account that her side of the story is not taken into consideration when the show is edited for broadcast. She stated on the social media site, “I hated to post this tonight but I can’t keep taking the abuse by MTV and Ron and the cast.”

Jersey Shore airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.