Victoria Beckham Wows Fans With Crazy Stretch: ‘Bend It Like Beckham’

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram Friday morning to show off her toned — and flexible — physique.

In the snap, the style icon was in a gym doing a pose that stretches the quadriceps. The stretch involved being in a low lunge with one knee bent and the other leg back behind her. Beckham showed off her flexibility by grabbing the foot of the leg behind her and bringing her foot all the way to her hip. She even held her phone in her other hand to take the selfie.

The singer flaunted her toned body wearing a set of red workout pants with a matching bra. She also wore a pair of white sneakers and a black baseball hat. The shot highlighted her tight abs and defined shoulders. Most of Beckham’s face was covered by the cap, but what could be seen from the snap appeared dewy with sweat.

In the post’s caption, Beckham said that she was in sportswear from the Victoria Beckham Reebok collection, using the hashtag “Bend It Like Beckham.”

In the background of the shot, Beckham’s daughter, Harper, looked on as her mother almost twisted herself into a pretzel.

Many of the comments focused on Beckham’s flexibility.

“You’re the only other person I know who can stretch their quad like that,” one follower said.

One fan wrote, “I have a cramp looking at this.”

“Just looking at this picture makes my back hurt,” joked another follower.

Beckham collaborated with Reebok to create a line of clothing for men and women that includes sports bras, leggings, hoodies and trousers.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, she said she wanted something that could carry her from the gym through the rest of her day.

“It’s hard to find things that feel cool and not too mumsy,” she said adding that her collection had a “strong fashion edge.”

The former Spice Girl certainly didn’t look too “mumsy” in Friday’s post.

The mother of four works hard to keep her body in shape. She reportedly works out two hours a day, seven days a week, combining a treadmill along with exercises from the Tracy Anderson Method.

The fashion maven has worked with Reebok before, but this line of clothing is more unisex. Being the mother of three boys, Beckham has taken an interest in what men like to wear. She even said that she would “love” to get into designing menswear.

