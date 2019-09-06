Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Stunning Bikini Figure In Latest Maldives Snap

Ashley Alexiss is having the time of her life during her vacation to the Maldives and isn’t shy about letting her 1.8 million Instagram followers know. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model frequently takes to the social media platform to simultaneously make her followers’ jealous while also getting their pulses racing as she dons skimpy bikinis and poses in front of a breathtaking tropical background.

In the model’s latest snap, she is featured hanging out on a swing set located in the middle of the clear, turquoise water. The 28-year-old wears a pink string bikini that leaves much of her curves and flawless skin exposed. Her ample chest busts out of the tiny top while the bottoms flatter the curve of her hips and leave her small waist and curvy thighs on full display.

As Ashley poses leaning slightly backwards on the swing and looking off at a distant point, her long blonde waves cascade over to one side and down her back.

In the caption of the tropical snap, the model tells her followers that she wishes that all their “blues” be the sky and ocean, tagging the location of the photo as Kandima, Maldives, with the geolocation feature of the app. She also lets her followers know that the suit she’s wearing is from her own swimwear line, Alexiss Swimwear.

The model’s followers gushed over her beauty in the comments section while also expressing their jealousy of her vacation destination. Many of them simply left an array of different emoji to transmit how they felt, ranging from hearts to fire and heart-eyed emoji.

“Omg ash! This is amazing,” one Instagram user commented, following up with a double heart emoji.

“Wow looking so beautiful and what a attractive place,” another follower wrote.

Loading...

“That pink looks great on you,” one other adoring fan chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji to show how much they loved the suit.

On the model’s website, she explains that her fans are her greatest motivation and the reason why she has become successful with her swimwear brand as well as globally recognized as both a model and entrepreneur.

“My supporters have been my biggest motivation and I couldn’t thank them enough for having my back through these last several years. Everything I have is all thanks to you.”

The “About Me” section of the site describes Ashley as a woman with curves, brains, and determination, all of which makes her a one of a kind asset to the entertainment industry. She also strives to create a business that brings positivity and acceptance to life.