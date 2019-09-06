Florida Police Say Burglar Broke Into Home At 4 A.M., Cooked Breakfast And Told Homeowner ‘Go Back To Sleep’

Police in Florida say Gavin Crim made himself at home during a 4 a.m. burglary.

The 19-year-old is accused of breaking into a stranger’s home in Safety Harbor, then heading to the kitchen to cook himself a meal. As Fox 13 News reported, police said the burglary took place just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, when the victim was at home and asleep.

Police said that Crim found an unlocked rear door to the home and went inside to the kitchen, where he began to cook and then eat the victim’s food. When the homeowner confronted Crim, the teen told the victim to “go back to sleep.”

But the victim instead told the 19-year-old Marine that they were going to call the police, and Crim ran from the home. As Fox 13 News reported, police arrived and found the burglar hiding out in a swampy area behind the home. Police believe he may have been drunk at the time of the burglary.

The story of the strange burglary garnered viral attention this week, getting picked up by some national news outlets including the New York Post. This is not the first time that a hungry burglar has garnered national attention. Last year, police in Twin Falls, Idaho, said a man broke into a stranger’s home and then took a shower, ate a steak, and stole irrigation pipes and wiring from the victim’s wall.

As MagicValley.com reported, 44-year-old Isaac Douglas Brewer was arraigned on charges of burglary and grand theft after the strange break-in. The victim came home to find Brewer loading the stolen goods onto a truck, police say. He then confronted Brewer, who claimed that a man named “Dean” gave him permission to remove the damaged pipes. The victim informed the man that no one who lived there was named Dean and there were no damaged pipes.

“The victim then noticed the door of his house was open, he told police, when he went inside, his cupboards were open and empty and mattresses, tools and wiring were missing,” the report noted. “The man said he also noticed that the shower had been used recently and a T-bone steak had been removed from the fridge, thawed on the counter, and eaten.”

Police said that the damaged pipes were worth an estimated $2,100. He later also told police that a man named Dean had given him permission to sell them for scrap.

In Florida, Gavin Crim has been arrested on a burglary charge.