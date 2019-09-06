Khloe Kardashian Parades Her Insane Curves In Barely-There Crop Top

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her insane curves on social media, and her fans likely can’t handle the reality star’s latest snaps, which were posted to her Instagram story on Thursday night.

In the photos, Khloe is seen standing in front of a window as she snaps a photo of herself in the reflection. Her face can’t be seen well, but her body is front and center and more fit than ever.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing with her hip pushed out to one side. She wore a tiny little white crop top that boasted a very low cut to show off Khloe’s ample cleavage. Khloe’s top left little to the imagination, and also flaunted her flat tummy and extremely toned abs.

The mother of one paired the racy shirt with a pair of distressed jeans and a blue flannel shirt, which she left unbuttoned so that she could showcases her fit figure. Khloe rolled up the sleeves on the oversized shirt and carried a large, leopard-print bag in her hand.

In the background of the photo, a blue sky as well as green grass and trees could be seen. Meanwhile, Khloe also posted the photo in black-and-white, showing off more of her body, and revealing that she was wearing some strappy heels to complete her look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe may be considering taking her cheating baby daddy back. Tristan Thompson allegedly bought her a $400,000 car as a way to expresses his regret over the end of their relationship and is now hoping that he can get his family back.

“Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold. Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloe back,” the source told The Sun, adding that Tristan followed the advice by purchasing a Porshe for Khloe.

The gift may have worked, because the insider said that Khloe has not invited Tristan to her home for a taco Tuesday date night.

Loading...

“An invite to a casual dinner might not sound like a reasonable trade off for a sleek super-car, but after what Tristan did, he can’t expect Khloe to roll out the red carpet for him,” the source stated.

However, there is a lot of damage that has been done after Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe twice in the span of a year, and her fans would likely have some strong opinions if she ended up back together with the basketball player.