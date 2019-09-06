Devon Windsor Lays Back In A Strapless Cut-Out Swimsuit

Devon's putting her model body in display for a new swimwear shoot.

Devon Windsor is showing off some skin in a skimpy swimsuit in a new shot shared to social media. The gorgeous Victoria’s Secret model put her flawless body on full display in the new snap posted by the official account of her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, which showed her laying back on her elbows as she modeled a polka dot one-piece.

The gorgeous new photo posted to social media on September 5 showed the 25-year-old stunner putting her fit model body and her flawless tan on show in a skintight strapless swimsuit that featured large cut-outs across the hips.

Windsor arched her back as she rocked the black and blue polka dot number for the swimwear photo shoot, letting her textured blonde hair flow down as she posed on what appeared to be a yacht out on the water.

In the caption of the gorgeous snap of the Victoria’s Secret Angel, Devon Windsor Swim confirmed that the genetically blessed star was sporting the black dot Aurora Full Piece from her recently launched collection.

But this certainly isn’t the first time Devon has put in double time by both designing and modeling one of the skimpy looks from her increasingly popular swimwear line, which includes beachwear such as one-piece swimsuits and bikinis.

As The Inquisitr shared, Windsor was recently photographed enjoying an outdoor shower while sporting a strapless green bikini with a similar print to the one she rocked in her new swimwear snap.

The fun two-piece featured a tie design across both the top and the skimpy bottoms while Windsor slicked her long hair back with the shower water as she gave the camera a seriously sultry look.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also reported that the model got seriously wet while modeling a tiny white bikini from her range.

Devon recently opened up about what inspired her to get into the swimwear designing game, telling Hola! U.S. in a recent interview that it was spending more time with her fiancé Johnny Dex in Florida that inspired her to take on the venture.

“I was spending so much more time in Miami because my fiancé lives here, and when I started to spend more time in Miami I was like, ‘OMG I am living in a bikini here,’ and I felt like there was a gap in the market between swimwear that’s cheaper and accessible,” she explained.

“I was looking for something more special with design detail and hardware and smocking. And just more design. I felt like that didn’t exist without spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars,” Windsor then continued.