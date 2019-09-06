In the highest-profile clash of the UEFA 2020 Euro qualifiers Matchday 5, three-time champions Germany host 1988 title-winners, the Netherlands.

In a packed Matchday 5 schedule in the 2020 UEAF Euro qualifying round, no single match features a pairing as high-profile as Friday’s meeting between three-time champions Germany, who last won the European title in 1996, and the 1988 title-winning country, the Netherlands. But with his team having played only two matches so far, Dutch Coach Ronald Koeman says that he does not consider the match against Germany “crucial,” as quoted by the BBC.

The game is definitely a big one for Die Mannschaft, who sit on nine points, three behind surprising Group C leaders Northern Ireland, who will be Germany’s opponent on Monday. In the meantime, Joachim Löw’s squad will be hungry for the full three points against Netherlands, in the game that will stream live from Hamburg.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 57,000-seat Volksparkstadion in Bahrenfeld, Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, September 6.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET, 11:45 a.m. PT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, September 7, India Standard Time.

After not facing each other since 2012, Germany and the Netherlands will now play their fourth match since last October 13, Football Oranje records. The two countries met twice in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, with Netherlands scoring a lopsided 3-0 victory at home, then grinding out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

The clubs are paired off again in Group C of the Euro qualifiers, and Germany took a 3-2 win away in their March meeting, per 11v11.

“The past games showed that the teams are very close together,” Koeman said on Thursday. “I do not expect an easy game, not for both teams. But we have shown mentality in a number of competitions by coming back from a difficult position.”

Germany’s Toni Kroos says that his team could be ‘hurt’ by a much-improved Netherlands side. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

