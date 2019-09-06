Olivia Culpo Gets On All Fours In Leopard-Print Bikini

Olivia Culpo was spotted on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit social media feed today, and it showed her getting sultry in a tiny, leopard-print bikini.

The video clip started with the model posing on her hands and knees at the beach, as the frame panned from the ground up to Olivia’s face.

The clip then cut to her standing up, while popping her left hips. She raised her arms above her, and tilted her head to the left.

It then showed a few seconds of Culpo’s face, and then showed her posing on the same beach again, except this time, she was on her knees.

The video also zoomed in on her curvy bod.

Olivia was spotted with her hair down in loose waves, and also wore gold, hoop earrings. Her makeup was basic, including pink lipstick and dark blush.

Since the video was posted six hours ago, it’s received over 47,000 views.

At the same time, Culpo’s been busy sharing her own photos on her personal feed. Her newest update showed her latest couture look, which featured a black, long-sleeved shirt with potentially a bodysuit underneath. The model rocked a sheer, floor-length dress with black polka dots.

Olivia completed her look with black shoes, and seemed to keep things simple with no jewelry. She held her phone in her right hand, along with a black box, which may have been a purse.

The update consisted of three photos of her in the outfit, which she collected side-by-side. The model was seen laughing and looking extremely happy in all of the photos.

The model is known for not just gracing magazine pages, but also for her work as an actress. That’s not to mention her pageant days, either.

Culpo previously opened up to Haute Living about her multiple pursuits.

“I love being able to switch it up. I’m the kind of person who likes change, and I’ll tell you, every day is different; nothing is ever the same,” she said.

Loading...

She also spoke a bit about her role in the movie, Reprisal.

“Being able to work with Bruce Willis was kind of a dream. I love his work so much. I basically [learned by] watching him do his job. Being in the presence of someone who is so good at what they do was really cool,” she said.

Plus, Olivia spoke briefly about her role on Model Squad.

“The whole idea is female empowerment — girls supporting girls — and giving people an inside perspective on my life,” noted Culpo.