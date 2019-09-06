Ashley Graham Shows Off Baby Bump And Cleavage In Skintight Red Latex Dress

Ashley Graham sent her Instagram fanbase into a frenzy when she posted a series of photos of herself rocking a red latex dress at The Fashion Media Awards Thursday night. Graham, who recently announced that she’s pregnant, looks radiant in the photo as the dress clings to every curve on her body.

In the caption, Ashley revealed that she was there to present fellow model Halima Aden with the Breakthrough Model of The Year Award. Halima made waves earlier this year when she became the first hijabi model to appear in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Ashley got a lot of praise on Instagram for the photos.

“PERFECTION PERFECTION PERFECTION” wrote popular YouTube beauty guru, NikkieTutorials.

“Oh my god, that dress on the baby wow!!” wrote supermodel Helena Christiansen.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley Graham revealed her pregnancy to her Instagram followers last month in an adorable video alongside her husband, Justin Ervin.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!” she wrote in the caption. “Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better.

Since the announcement, Ashley Graham has gotten lots of acclaim for not being shy about documenting her pregnancy via her Instagram page. She’s posted a couple of bikini photos of herself with her bump on display plus a topless photo from a recent spa outing.

Loading...

She has also posted a nude photo of herself which shows off her stretchmarks. That photo currently has over 700,000 likes on Instagram with over 3,000 comments, many of which gushed over the former Sports Illustrated cover model’s natural curves.

“I love this,” one fan commented. “A size 6 or 36 it doesn’t matter we are all human. I love how you embrace you. You inspire me to love the body I have now after my 3 pregnancies.”

Ashley Graham, arguably the most successful plus-sized fashion model working today, had already established herself as a beacon of body positivity and it’s clear that she’s set to continue forging that path now that’s she’s about to become a first-time mom.

Fans likely have a lot more pregnancy photos to look forward too and perhaps some photos of her child after he/she is born, depending on how private Ashley chooses to be about the baby’s identity