Ana Cheri Flaunts Killer Curves In Skintight Black Workout Gear

Ana Cheri’s killer curves often make an appearance on her Instagram account, and did so again today — much to the delight of her millions of fans.

On Thursday, September 5, the social media sensation dazzled her Instagram fandom with a new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The snap was staged in what was presumably the 33-year-old’s kitchen and caught her in the midst of concocting her pre-workout drink. She held her glass in one hand while flexing her other bicep, proving just how well her supplement of choice worked.

Ana’s sculpted body was nothing short of impressive, as were her killer curves, which she showed off in a set of skintight workout gear that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The beauty sent pulses racing in the coordinated black ensemble that provided the perfect outline for her famous silhouette.

The bombshell’s outfit consisted of a tight tank top that cut off just right around her rib cage, flashing a peek at her chiseled abs, which are the result of her intense fitness regimen. A thick zipper spanned the entire bodice of the number, which Ana opted to zip about halfway down to expose just the right amount of cleavage to add a hint of sexiness to the look.

On her lower half, the Instagram model sported a pair of tighter-than-skin workout shorts that fell accentuated her curvaceousness in all of the right ways. The fitness gear barely grazed passed the babe’s upper thigh, leaving her toned legs exposed while also outlining her famously curvy derriere, which she has been far from shy about showing off on her Instagram feed. The high-rise style of Ana’s shorts brought even more attention to her toned midsection, though the area hardly needed any help getting recognized by her audience.

It wasn’t long before the newest addition to Ana’s Instagram page began getting some love from her hordes of fans. At the time of this writing, the sizzling snap has accumulated more than 32,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Looking so toned,” one person wrote.

Another said that Ana was “drop dead gorgeous.”

“Nothing like a beautiful, strong woman,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time Ana has shown off her insane body on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her booty in a pink thong bikini while aboard a boat with her friends, and her fans went absolutely wild for the skin-baring display.