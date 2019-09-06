Halsey Flaunts Insane Body In Button-Down And No Pants

Songstress Halsey isn’t the most active celebrity on Instagram. The brunette bombshell only has 96 Instagram posts as of today, whereas many other celebrities have thousands. The relatively limited number of posts on her page means that her 15.9 million followers await each update eagerly, and they got lucky with a new shot today.

In her latest post, Halsey shared a picture of herself on a shoot for Cosmopolitan, and she made sure to mention the outlet in the caption. She tagged the outlet, as well as photographer Peggy Sirota on the post, and simply let the stunning picture speak for itself.

For the shot, Halsey rocked an oversized yellow plaid shirt dress that was unbuttoned down the front. She had one leg raised and the other outstretched and appeared to have forgotten to put on any pants. While the angle and positioning of her legs meant that followers weren’t able to actually see anything NSFW, the overall vibe of the shot was super-sexy. Halsey accessorized with a pair of cheetah-print roller skates and had several of her tattoos on full display.

She opted to embrace the sunshine vibe in the shot and rock yellow eyeshadow to accentuate the yellow hue of her outfit and looked absolutely stunning. She propped a flower in her mouth as she gazed at the camera with a seductive look.

Her fans went absolutely nuts over the post, which received over 693,000 likes in just seven hours. Yesterday, the beauty shared a short video of the shoot, which was filled with plenty of flowers, beachy vibes and seductive looks. Her fans can’t seem to get enough and are likely eagerly awaiting her next update from the shoot.

Many complimented Halsey on her beauty in the comments section of the post.

“How do you always look so stunning,” one follower questioned.

“Omg absolutely love,” another added.

“Honestly… how could someone be this gorgeous! The best DIME that I’d never spend,” another fan said.

Loading...

When she’s not posing for sizzling photoshoots, Halsey is hard at work promoting her latest song. Billboard reported that the single, entitled “Graveyard,” would be released on September 13. Halsey already gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of the cover art, which shows Halsey herself looking absolutely gorgeous.

Halsey’s Instagram posts are a diverse mix of selfies, shots that showcase her outfits, and sizzling snaps where she’s rocking very little clothing at all. In August, the babe shared a sexy snap from her time in the desert in which she rocked skimpy swimwear that displayed her insane physique and had her eager fans drooling.