Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’: Richard Madden Discusses His Reunion With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Co-Star Kit Harington

Richard Madden and Kit Harington team up once more in Marvel's 'The Eternals.'

“Next time I see you, you’ll be all in black,” Robb Stark (Richard Madden) famously said to his half-brother, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

In the TV series, Robb was referring to Jon joining the men of the Night’s Watch, who traditionally wore black clothing while defending Westeros from the wildlings and the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) north of the Wall.

Of course, it turned out that Robb would be slaughtered at the red wedding before he ever got to see Jon again. In addition, Jon wasn’t actually his half-brother but his cousin and the true heir to the Targaryen title.

But, thanks to the recent announcement that Harington was joining the lineup for Marvel’s The Eternals, it turns out Robb was actually right all along.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Harington was recently announced as being cast alongside Madden in Marvel’s The Eternals. Harington’s role will be that of Dane Whitman, aka The Black Knight.

While it has been quite some time since the pair worked together on Game of Thrones, Madden was still looking forward to working with Harington in the upcoming Marvel movie. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly during Disney’s D23 Expo, Madden, who will play Ikaris in The Eternals, spoke of his excitement regarding working with Kit Harington once more.

“It’s brilliant,” Madden said.

“It’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think. So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.”

As Inverse pointed out last week, Madden and Harington join a stellar cast lineup. Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajax), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Barry Keoghan (Druig), and Gemma Chan (Sersi) have all been confirmed as starring in The Eternals.

The movie will tell the story of a group of immortal beings who have been sent to Earth to protect humans from the Deviants.

“It’s about this group of incredible immortals but through their journey, we really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity on our time on this planet,” The Eternals director Chloe Zhao recently told Entertainment Weekly.

Marvel’s The Eternals is set for cinematic release on November 6, 2020.