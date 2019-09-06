Lea Michele Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny White Bikini

Former Glee star Lea Michele has been tantalizing her 5.8 million Instagram followers lately with glimpses of paradise. The brunette bombshell is currently in Hawaii working on a new project and has been taking her fans along with her on the journey by sharing plenty of snaps online.

In her latest shot, Michele shared yet another view of the gorgeous beaches she’s spending her days on, as well as a good look at her incredible physique. Her back was to the camera in the snap as she rocked a teeny tiny white bikini that left very little to the imagination. The bikini bottoms dipped low on her hips, hugging her curves, and were in a cheeky style that left plenty of her assets exposed. The beauty’s brunette locks were down and blowing in the wind as she gazed off into the distance. A small tattoo was visible on her lower back, just above her booty, tantalizing fans even more.

The scenery looked so perfect during the moment captured on camera that it was almost unbelievable. The gentle waves were lapping at Michele’s feet as she stood in the water, and were visible splashing up against the shore and small rock formations along with it. The ocean and sky were both vibrant blue, while the palm trees in one corner of the beach were bright green.

The overall shot was absolutely stunning, and Michele’s followers agreed — the snap received over 26,000 likes in just half an hour, including a like from dancer and actress Jenna Dewan.

While the pictures she has been sharing on Instagram are all about the gorgeous sunsets and beaches she’s enjoying, Michele is actually in the tropical destination filming a holiday flick. She’s appearing in a Christmas movie entitled Same Time, Next Christmas that will come to audiences in December 2019, according to Deadline.

Her followers showered the brunette babe with compliments in the comments section, and couldn’t get enough of her snap.

“My QUEEN slaying per usual,” one follower said.

Loading...

“Hawaii/body goals,” another commented.

Another fan stated, “I think I just fell in love again!”

The actress hasn’t clarified exactly how long she’ll be spending in Hawaii working on the project she’s there for, so fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to stay up to date with all her beachy selfies. Michele seems to be alternating between shots of herself in skimpy swimwear and shots of the breathtaking sunset views she’s experiencing on the island. She even added an Instagram Story highlight to her page to showcase all her adventures and the gorgeous sights in Hawaii.