Netflix Insists That ‘The Witcher’ Will Not Be Dropping On November 1

Giovanni Eūgene Altamarquéz, claiming to be an executive producer for Netflix, had previously stated that 'The Witcher' would premiere on November 1.

A recent rumor supposedly released by a Netflix executive regarding the premiere date of the upcoming series The Witcher has turned out to be false. While it is expected this series will drop to Netflix before the end of the year, the previously leaked date of November 1 has turned out to be false.

According to BGR, the November 1 premiere date for The Witcher started circulating after Giovanni Eūgene Altamarquéz, who claimed to be a Netflix executive producer, leaked information regarding the premiere date of the new series.

The source of this information originated from a site called Rendian Intelligence, who noticed some tweets from Altamarquéz, who claimed that he executive produced on such series as Queer Eye, Mindhunter, and 13 Reasons Why.

The initial tweet from Altamarquéz reportedly stated that The Witcher would release on November 1. Then, when approached for further details, he later clarified saying that it might not be released on November 1 but late in October or early in November.

However, once details of this reported premiere date started to circulate, it appears that Netflix stepped forward to announce that not only wasn’t The Witcher premiering on November 1 but that Giovanni Eūgene Altamarquéz didn’t even work for Netflix.

This information has stemmed from a post on Reddit that gained traction as a result of the incorrect premiere date announcement.

“We have been informed (by Netflix themselves oddly enough) that the supposed Netflix employee in ‘executive production’ listed in the article does not actually work for Netflix and as such, this news is confirmed as being false.”

The statement also announced that they would not be taking down the original incorrect posting.

“We feel that leaving it up and tagging it is the best way to let people know about it being fake,” Reddit user u/2th said.

Of course, this information from Reddit might also be false, as there is no other notification from an official source stating that Netflix has denounced the leaked premiere date for The Witcher. However, it should be noted that Altamarquéz’s Twitter account has since been suspended for violating the Twitter rules. While the platform does not state which rule Altamarquéz violated, there is a clause within Twitter‘s rules stating that users cannot impersonate “individuals, groups, or organizations in a manner that is intended to or does mislead, confuse, or deceive others.”

Player One has also stated that Altamarquéz’s LinkedIn and Medium profiles are currently still active and still claim that he is an executive producer for Netflix.

The Witcher is based on a popular book and video game series and will premiere on Netflix in 2019.