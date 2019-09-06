Briana DeJesus Admits She Isn’t ‘Looking Forward’ To New ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Doesn’t Miss Jenelle Evans On The Show

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to premiere on MTV next week, and already, at least one cast member isn’t looking forward to the all-new season. Briana DeJesus spoke to Radar Online about the upcoming season and revealed why she isn’t looking forward to it. She also opened up about her friendship with Jenelle Evans and talked about whether or not she misses her on the show.

“To be honest, I’m not really looking forward to this season airing at all. It starts on Tuesday, but God knows what they’re going to show in it!” she said.

On the last season of Teen Mom 2, Briana dealt with some drama with her oldest daughter’s father. Briana revealed that the new season will show the fall out from her confronting Devoin Austin about reportedly getting drunk while watching their daughter.

Another aspect of Briana’s life that will be covered is her recent relationship. She was dating a man named John, but their relationship recently ended. The mom-of-two explained that “nothing major happened,” but rather explained that the “honeymoon phase” of their relationship had ended and the two were no longer happy together.

“I’m sure I’ll have lots to talk about once I see what they decide to air,” Briana said about the upcoming premiere of the show.

Briana also opened up about her former co-star, Jenelle Evans. Jenelle and Briana were actually friends at one point and Jenelle even went to Florida to film with Briana on her final season on the show. However, the two don’t seem to be friends anymore as Briana revealed Jenelle “stopped speaking” to her.

“A lot of people are asking me if I miss Jenelle, as she was my friend on the show. I don’t miss her on the show at all, period. No bad blood — just facts. I’m not the type to miss anyone.”

While Jenelle Evans won’t be returning to the show, a new cast member will be sharing their story in her place. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline will share her life on Teen Mom 2 on the upcoming season. She recently took to Twitter to speak out ahead of the season premiere and to remind fans that only a portion of her story is shown.

Fans can tune in to the all-new season of Teen Mom 2 which premieres on MTV Tuesday, September 10, on MTV.