Britney Spears Flaunts Figure On Instagram, Fans Voice Their Concern

Fans appeared to be concerned for the singer.

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram post has some fans worrying about her.

In the video, the stunning now-brunette showed off her incredible body in two different outfits. The first consisted of a sheer white crop top and tiny, low-rise shorts. Her toned abs and long, lean legs were on full display. The second ensemble was a bit more glamorous. The “Toxic” singer looked stunning in a figure-hugging black-and-pink mini dress. The mother-of-two opted for heavy eyeliner and wore her long hair in loose waves. Britney paired the clip with the song “Derniere Danse” by Indila.

In the comments section, some of the pop star’s followers complimented her appearance.

“Girl you’re looking so gorgeous!!! Omg your hair looks amazing queen!!!!” wrote a follower.

“You are so beautiful,” said another, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Ah Britney!!! You look amazing babe,” said a different commenter.

Others, however, expressed concern for Britney’s well-being.

“Idk but something always seems off with these videos… I SAID WHAT I SAID,” commented a follower.

“I’m concerned[ed] love her cheering for her but something [doesn’t] seem right,” agreed another.

“She is spiraling fast,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

As reported by The Inquisitr, fans shared similar sentiments when Brittany debuted her darker tresses on Wednesday.

“Girl, ya look tired. Take off the makeup and get some rest,” stated a commenter.

“We are very concerned about you,” expressed a fan.

“I am really, really worried about you sis, been a fan from the beginning,” said another.

Britney’s dedicated followers seemed to be making reference to the alleged altercation between her father, Jamie, and her 13-year-old son, Sean Preston. A source told People that the reported incident occurred on August 24 at Jamie’s place of residence. Both Britney and her younger son, Jayden James, 12, were also present.

The insider claimed that Jamie became incensed after his grandson refused to come out of a locked room. He reportedly proceeded to break the door down, which terrified both of his grandsons. The source stated that Britney was equally upset over the situation and removed her sons from the home.

The singer’s ex husband, Kevin Federline, filed a police report a day after the alleged fight. Due to the situation, both Sean and Jayden were granted a restraining order against Jamie.

Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told People that Britney is allowed to have supervised visits with her sons. He also confided that his client has 90 percent of custodial rights.