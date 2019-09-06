‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Showrunner Angela Kang Discusses The Likelihood Of Maggie’s Return

With the arrival of comic book character Dante in Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead,' many fans are questioning whether Maggie will return.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will see the arrival of Dante, portrayed by Juan Javier Cardenas. This character is known to fans of the comic books on which AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series is based. And, with Dante’s arrival, there is also the possibility of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) making a comeback if comic book storylines are followed.

In the comic book series, Dante is a love interest for Maggie after the death of Glenn (portrayed by Steven Yeun in the TV series). While many things have changed between the comic books and the TV series, many fans are banking on Dante’s appearance, which could also mean that Maggie will return.

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang recently discussed this prospect of Maggie’s return when asked by TVLine about Dante’s arrival in Season 10.

“We’re trying to work on it,” Kang revealed.

“We’ve got ideas [for Maggie], so hopefully.”

Kang has also previously spoken out about the potential of Dante’s romantic involvement with Maggie in the TV series, indicating that his role could be somewhat different from his comic book counterpart.

“In our world, the context is a little different, and he will play an important role in the story in Alexandria,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

Gene Page / AMC

Maggie quietly disappeared from The Walking Dead during a massive time jump. It was later revealed that she was involved with Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) group as a way to explain her absence. Of course, the real reason had to do with the actress who plays Maggie scoring another regular role in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier.

At the time, AMC left Maggie’s role open so the prospect of her return was always a possibility, especially considering there were plenty of storylines from the comic books series in which to explore regarding Maggie. Then, when Whiskey Cavalier was canceled, fans immediately started discussing the possibility of Maggie returning full-time to The Walking Dead.

Loading...

Certainly, it is likely that viewers will just have to tune into Season 10 of The Walking Dead in order to find out more about Dante and whether or not his arrival will also include Maggie’s return.

You can also view the latest trailer for The Walking Dead below to find out more about what will happen in Season 10.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.