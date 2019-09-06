Demi Lovato Dares To Show Off Bikini Body Featuring Cellulite, To Ward Off Body Shamers

Demi Lovato is a force to be reckoned with in a bikini-clad Instagram post that calls out the cellulite on her legs and thigh. The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, who commands a whopping 73.4 followers on the social media platform, made a point to let her fans know that this move was deliberate when she made it on September 5.

The 27-year-old icon said in the caption of her Thursday share that those who were looking at her most recent social media photo were looking at the “RAW, REAL!” person she is and also the person for whom she loves. Her message went further, making sure that everyone was “clear” that the star was not “stoked” to be how she looked in the image. However, she said that she was appreciative and that she hoped by showing up this way without any filters or any other editing that she would “inspire someone to appreciate their body today, too.”

Demi — who is often seen in animal-dominated fabrics like she was last year for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards — rocked a tiny bikini featuring a leopard print. The top seemed to be strapless, revealing a side view of her tattooed right breast. The bottom, which was high-waisted and featured a black band, was cut up high on the thigh, emphasizing that part of her raised right leg in the image. Meanwhile, her left leg was holding most of her weight as she leaned on that limb which also showed signs of cellulite.

This daring celebrity, who said she was facing her “biggest fear” by showing up on Instagram while showing off her body’s perceived imperfections, had also donned a pair of shades that were sliding down her nose. She wore her hair in a short bob that featured some waves and a stylish far left part.

She peered at her photographer as she stepped into a portion of clear water that had been partitioned off from a larger lake. Behind her and the lake was a pretty blue sky featuring a few white cloud puffs.

An astonishing 2.4-plus million fans — including Miley Cryus’ sister, 19-year-old Noah Cyrus — liked this blue color-dominated image within an hour of sharing while many wrote under her caption to praise Demi’s daring display.

“Love ya buds and proud of you!” remarked friend and self-described “Hollywood Connector” Dave Osokow, while Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby Rose simply commented by adding a heart-faced emoji.

“You just inspired me for sure mama. You look incredible,” said Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Baraulich, who added a fire emoji and a red lips emoji.

By saying what Natalia said, she fulfilled Demi Lovato’s wish of inspiration for that one other person. And what better person to spread the word that should eliminate at least some body shamers than a beautiful, relevant model?