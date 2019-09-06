‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Details Emerge Regarding Michonne’s Departure

Michonne's departure will have 'massive consequences,' according to 'The Walking Dead' showrunner Angela Kang.

For a long time now, fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead have known that fan-favorite Michonne (Danai Gurira) will be departing the hit zombie series at some point in the upcoming tenth season. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the reason for Michonne’s departure is due to the fact that the actress who plays her is now heavily involved with the movies set in the Marvel universe, thanks to her role as Okoye.

What fans really want to know, though, is how Michonne will exit The Walking Dead. As yet, there is no news on whether the character will die or if Michonne will exit much in the way that her onscreen boyfriend Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) did. If the second option is the case, it would then offer her character up to return or, at the very least, to appear in the Walking Dead movies currently in development.

Recently, The Walking Dead‘s new showrunner, Angela Kang, offered some insight regarding Michonne’s departure in Season 10.

“There are some things of major importance that we will learn, which have massive consequences,” Kang told TVLine.

It is unclear exactly what Kang means with this statement. It could be that she is talking about Michonne’s past, or even that the characters will finally learn that Rick is still alive.

In addition, Kang also promised that Michonne would not go out without a bang.

“We’ll also get to showcase good, old-fashioned Michonne being a bada*s,” Kang also revealed.

As Digital Spy points out, Kang has previously made references to the way in which Michonne will exit the show. She has referred to the departure as having “some fallout and emotional consequences” but in a “very particular way.”

Once again, Kang has been very cryptic about Michonne’s exit and viewers will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead to find out more regarding Michonne’s departure.

You can also view the latest trailer for The Walking Dead below to find out more about what will happen in Season 10.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.