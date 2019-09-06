Watch Chile Vs. Argentina Stream Live: South American International Friendly From L.A., Start Time, Preview

In a rematch of the 2019 Copa America third-place match two months ago, Chile and Argentina meet in an international friendly at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Two South American powerhouse teams, Chile and Argentina, are set to play for the first time since July 6, when they faced each other in the third-place match of the 2019 Copa America tournament, a match won by Argentina 2-1. La Albiceleste had lost to Chile in the previous two Copa America finals, per Fox Sports. This time, nothing is on the line but bragging rights as the teams take the action on the road to North America, where they will contest their latest rematch in Los Angeles, in a game that will stream live from the historic L.A. Coliseum.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Chile vs. Argentina international friendly match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at the 78,467-seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — more specifically, United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, September 5. That start time will be 10 p.m. ET.

In Chile, the start time is 10 p.m Chile Time, while on Argentina Time, the match gets underway at 11 p.m. In the United Kingdom, the start time will be 3 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, September 6. And in China, kickoff arrives at 10 a.m. on Friday, China Standard Time.

Los Angeles area fans hoping to see Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action will be disappointed, however. Not only has a nagging calf injury kept the “little magician” out of the first three matches for his Spanish La Liga club, FC Barcelona, per 90Min, but Messi is also serving a suspension from international appearances as a result of his outspoken criticism of the Copa America officiating.

In fact, Messi would also be serving a red card match ban after he was sent off against Chile in the Copa America third-place match, as 101 Great Goals reported.

Lionel Messi (c) of Argentina will miss the Thursday friendly due a suspension for criticizing officials. Alexandre Schneider / Getty Images

To watch a free live video stream of the Chile vs. Argentina friendly match showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials. It is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

However, there is a way to watch Chile vs. Argentina live online for free without a cable login. Without the aforementioned credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the South American friendly match at no charge. Note that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly-acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

In Argentina, TyC Sports will livestream the match. In Chile, ChileVision will provide live online video.

In China, PPTV 1 will livestream the match. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will stream the Chile vs. Argentina match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or livestream offered for the Chile vs. Argentina match. But fans can likely watch the match through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.