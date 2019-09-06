Melissa Riso Rocks Black Lacy Lingerie And Poses While Lying In A Bathtub On Instagram

American model and actress Melissa Riso has not only carved out a name for herself in the film industry but she has also become quite popular on Instagram, thanks to her frequent nude and nearly-nude pictures that keep going viral on the photo-sharing website.

Taking to her page, the 33-year-old stunner recently posted a new picture which completely stunned her fans because they couldn’t deal with the hotness.

Rocking a sexy, black lace lingerie that could hardly contain her assets, Melissa posed while lying in a bathtub to strike a very suggestive pose.

The model wrapped a towel on her head, wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with a gold bracelet.

In the caption, the model tagged the photographer, Mishan Warnakulasuriya, to give them photo credits, while she also informed her fans that the sexy lingerie set was from the famous lingerie brand, Honey Birdette. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California.

Within a few minutes of going live, the picture has racked up more than 2,300 likes and close to a hundred comments where fans and followers praised the model for her hot body as well as her sensual style and personality.

Apart from her fans, some of her fellow models also liked the picture, including Emma Hernan and Anya Benton.

“I love you baby. You’re so beautiful, hot and delicious,” one of her fans wrote.

“Great shot, very sensual! Who cleaned the tub? I need them to do mine!” another fan wrote, who was both mesmerized with Melissa as well as her bathtub.

“This is new Melissa! Taking a bath whilst wearing a bikini? Almost as novel as taking a shower whist wearing a raincoat,” a third fan enthused.

Loading...

Other fans used numerous words and phrases to describe Melissa’s beauty, including “you’re a goddess,” “absolutely gorgeous,” “what every woman should look like,” and “beautiful eyes,” among others.

Before sharing the snap, the model treated her fans to a booty picture where she was featured rocking a white bikini while looking at herself in the mirror. So far, the risque snap, which was posted a day ago, has racked up about 20,000 likes and over 560 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Listal, apart from being a model, Melissa is also an actress. The California native graduated from a beauty college and is also a popular men’s hairstylist. She has also launched a hair cream for men called MR hair pomade.