‘Brazilian Megan Fox’ Claudia Alende Smolders In Black Bikini

Claudia Alende has taken over the beaches of California, and, after a week without posting an update, the model is sharing snippets of her days with her loyal Instagram base, including a photo and a video. On Thursday, the brunette bombshell — who has been dubbed the “Brazilian Megan Fox,” as noted by a few sites, including Q Costa Rica— took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself outdoors in a skimpy bikini that puts her killer curves in full evidence, to the delight of her fans.

In the shot, Claudia — who has earned the nickname thanks to her uncanny resemble to the American actress — is posing in front of some yellow wildflowers somewhere in Venice, as the geotag she included with her post suggests. The Brazilian stunner is rocking a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, while its small cups put her cleavage front and center. The top also boasts a thick lower band with the brand’s name printed in white in large letters that give it sporty vibe.

Claudia teamed her top with a matching pair of black bottoms sit just below her bellybutton, featuring the same thick waistband with bold letters. The bottoms also have two cutouts on the side that show off a bit of skin around her hips.

According to the tag Claudia included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Atria Swimwear. In the caption, the model announced that her followers can get a special discount from the brand if they use her special code.

The model is posing with one leg in front of the other in a way that further accentuates the curves in her body. She is looking straight-on at the camera, shooting the viewer a fierce gaze with her lips parted, in a seductive way.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Claudia shared with her impressive 9.7 million-plus Instagram followers — had garnered more than 112,000 likes in just a few hours of being posted. Within the same time frame, upwards of 530 comments also poured in under the photo. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the brunette bombshell flocked to the comments section to praise her incredible physique.

