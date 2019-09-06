Second Suspect Arrested In Connection To The Disappearance Of Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos

In addition to Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, has been arrested for a second time.

Both Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, found themselves behind bars yet again this week in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer is a 50-year-old mother-of-five from Connecticut who has been missing since May 24 and was last seen dropping her kids off at school. Prior to her disappearance, Jennifer and her estranged husband, Fotis, were in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle. In the wake of her disappearance, he and his girlfriend are the two primary suspects in the case, according to the New York Post.

Earlier this week, Fotis was arrested on yet another charge of tampering with evidence. Both he and Troconis were arrested back in June for tampering with evidence, as well as interfering with the investigation. This came after they were both reportedly caught on video surveillance dropping various bags in dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloodied clothes. On Thursday, Troconis also turned herself in after facing fresh charges of tampering with evidence.

Reportedly, Troconis admitted that Fotis had one his trucks washed because “because the body of Jennifer at some point was in there.” She also claimed to have been a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

This was backed up by evidence the police found in the vehicle itself, as authorities were able to locate a blood-like substance in the car that contained Jennifer’s DNA. Troconis also admitted that she and Fotis had created what police are referring to as “alibi scripts.” These were essentially handwritten notes regarding the timeline of events that occurred the day Jennifer disappeared, as well as the day after. The intention of these notes was to make it easier for Fotis and Troconis to keep their stories straight when being interviewed by the police.

“Both notes included information, which was subsequently proven to be inaccurate, events which Troconis was forced to admit during questioning had never happened, and they included alibi witnesses who were later determined to be false,” a statement from law enforcement said.

Troconis’ lawyer, Andrew Bowman, urged the public on Thursday to consider Troconis innocent until proven otherwise.

“We have a judicial system in this country which is the foundation of our democracy,” he said. “The most important parts of that system are the presumption of innocence and trial by jury so I’d like you to remember that Michelle’s presumed innocent and she should be.”