Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Buries The Hatchet In Victor’s Back

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 6, brings an offer for Adam to bury the hatchet, though Nikki will catch him skulking while Victor is out of the room. Plus, Abby and Chelsea host an eventful pre-grand opening party with their nearest and dearest at The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will catch Adam (Mark Grossman) in the act of sabotaging Victor (Eric Braeden), according to Soap Opera Digest. Unfortunately for Victor, it looks like Nikki may not realize what she sees Adam doing. She catches her step-son red-handed, but Victor shows up and keeps Nikki from probing too far and figuring out Adam’s true intentions.

Adam concocts a fake truce to get access to The Ranch and Victor’s medication. Adam knows that doubling Victor’s medication will dramatically increase his side effects. According to The Inquisitr, while Victor remains suspicious of his incredibly angry son, The Mustache cannot help but remember that Adam was a sweet little boy at one point in his life. Nikki worries that Victor believes Adam’s attempt to reconcile. However, she’s more worried about Victor’s health than anything else, including Adam’s devious plans. If she realized what Adam plans to do to his father, though, Nikki would lose it.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will get ready for their grand opening. Abby is excited to get her newest venture, The Grand Phoenix Hotel, open and ready to go. They invite their friends and family to toast the hotel before it opens. Nick (Joshua Morrow) shows up to support Chelsea. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) then get the party started. Theo (Tyler Johnson) and Summer (Hunter King) are there alongside Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle). Theo, of course, calls Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow), and she also crashes the party but seems pretty out of place.

Things get wild and crazy as Chelsea, Tessa, and Lola decide to sing a few tunes together. When he hears them, Kyle learns that his wife can sing as beautifully as she cooks, which is just one of many things he will learn about her as their lives together continue — that is, if their lives together continue. Zoe is not thrilled with the way things are going, and since Theo keeps her riled up, there’s a good chance that Zoe will lose her cool and end up throwing a massive wrench into everything– it could happen at any moment.